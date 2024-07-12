Beefing up social media, while staying local: Small businesses get social media workshop in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Citizens for Energy and Shafter Chamber of Commerce came together to host a social media workshop for small businesses to learn how to market their brands on Thursday night.



How often do you see a business on social media repping what they’ve got? I’m Sam Hoyle your shafter neighborhood reporter, on Thursday evening the Kern Citizens for Energy and the Shafter Chamber of Commerce held a social media workshop for small businesses in the area to teach them how to market themselves effectively on social media.

Beyond the quick photo, caption, and clicking post, the workshop was focused on the habits of social media users and how rapidly the landscape can change.

"As the Chamber of Commerce, we are here to support small businesses and bring in these resources. Whether it's a class, a workshop, any, any type of assistance that can that can help small businesses grow," said Elizabeth Lopez with the Shafter Chamber of Commerce.

Sandra Rios with the Kern Citizens for Energy, said now more than ever social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are becoming search engines for consumers to figure out what works best for them.

"What we're emphasizing today is that content is still king in a very saturated market, and it's even being utilized as a search engine. And that's what we're really trying to have businesses take away today, is that now it's being — like, if you go to a specific neighborhood, or if you're on vacation, there's no longer, no longer Google being the king. It's actually you being on Instagram, and you're searching 'coffee, bakery, best pizza,' and so that's what we're trying to get digital – that digital movement to happen," said Rios.

Yarely Coronado said while there are plenty of tools out there that can help, it’s not always easy to set aside time to hone in their craft and continuously update their social media pages to cater to the needs of the public and this course opened their eyes to a new world of possibilities.

“You can do this idea. You can do this for your social media. You can do that. I really got, like, a eye-opener, I would say, because I've always been told not to trust AI, and you know, AI is not that well. But once I tried it myself. It honestly it blew my mind with the ideas that it was giving me," said Coronado.

In talking with Lopez she said she hopes that the Shafter Chamber of Commerce is able to provide more resources for small businesses like Thursday night’s event going forward. In Shafter, I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

