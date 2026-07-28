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Books in Motion builds a culture of literacy, creativity on and off stage

The program uses dance performances based on familiar books to inspire children to read and explore their creativity.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Books in Motion builds a culture of literacy, creativity on and off stage
Books in Motion builds a culture of literacy, creativity on and off stage
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WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library in Wasco briefly transformed into the Sultanate of Agrabah on Monday afternoon as Books in Motion hosted a showing of Aladdin.

The program, now celebrating its 10th year, has been building a culture of creativity both in the audience and behind the scenes.

"Most of these books are familiar to the kids, but when you see the dancers bringing it to life and then the kids just light up with another level of understanding and appreciation," Stephanie Sheffield said.

For the past 10 years, the program has helped children like Audrey Sheffield immerse themselves in the worlds of literature and dance. Sheffield's love for the program began when her mother first brought her to the library as an audience member. Now, years later, she is part of one of the many casts helping bring the summer performances to life for the next generation of children.

"I just remember thinking it was so cool to see the books played out in real time and then getting to the craft after and just take that book home to put on the bookshelf," Audrey Sheffield said.

Sheffield says it has been an incredible opportunity to be on the other side of the program and play a small part in getting children interested in reading and dancing, just as the performers did for her 10 years ago.

"I want more kids to read more often even if they're not interested in dance. Reading is very important and getting to be the person to inspire them to read, it's like a dream come true," Sheffield said.

Ann Bigler, a long-time educator throughout Kern County who attended Monday's show in Wasco, called the program an educational success that opens eyes to resources available right around the corner.

"The library is such a wonderful venue to hold this kind of a program because we're trying to promote literacy. The whole point of this is literacy through dance," Bigler said.

This is the final week of summer performances for Books in Motion, with shows scheduled in Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, Delano, and the Southwest. A link to the full schedule is available on the Kern Dance Alliance website.

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