CampesinXmas in Wasco, celebrates farm working community with meal, toys, and information

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The North Kern Chapter of Lideres Campesinas held an event in Wasco for members of the farmworking community to gather and share in the holiday season and learn about changes for the upcoming year.



The Wasco Women's Club hosted the CampesinXmas event for farm-working families.

The event included toys, food, raffles, and information sessions about the upcoming year.

Organizations like Kern Family Healthcare and the Ag Labor Relations Board were present.

Lideres Campesinas focused on providing information about changes under the new Trump administration.

The event aimed to support and empower women in the farm working community.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Welcome to CampesinXmas, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter in Wasco, where Liberes Campesinas is holding an event for members of the farm working community fit with toys, food, raffles, and information about the upcoming year.

The event, hosted at the Wasco Woman's Club on 7th Street, was a buzz as members of the farmworking community gathered to share in the holiday season.

Kids running and snatching up the free goodies as they look to get a toy, their families sharing a meal with one another, all to the hum of chatter through the longstanding building.

In front, various organizations like Kern Family Healthcare and the Ag Labor Relations board were in attendance in coordination with Lideres Campesinas to give information related to the changing landscape for farm workers.

"I'm excited to be in this event, and I'm thankful that all the organizations are here and are supporting us to bring information and gifts to the community. It's a privilege to be here," said Veronica Garcia, a member of the Lideres Campesina's committee.

The focus of the information according to Yesenia Acosta, leader of the North Kern Lideres Chapter, is navigating the incoming Trump administration, however, there's still plenty unknown about how things will be changing for the farming community, specifically undocumented workers, that won't be revealed until the middle of next month.

"I want to let the farm workers know that it might be a scary moment post-election, but I want them to know that we are here to support them and offer the resources and information," said Acosta.

And for Acosta, the hope is to continue to provide information to members of the farm working community.

"All the members work together to raise funds, and we do sales events to gather the resources to make this happen. And I want you to know that if you have any questions, you can reach out to us. We are an organization made up by women, and we empower farm worker women."

One of the parting notes from organizers here is they truly don't know what the future holds, but they hope to remain strong through it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Copy and paste the transcription here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

