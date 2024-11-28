Cloudy water in Wasco, likely a result of well repairs and safe to drink

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert said the likely culprit of cloudy water for a few residents in Wasco was the result of well repairs and bringing the well back online, kicking up sediment.



Hurlbert says the city does routine testing of the water they send to residents to ensure it's safe, and tested the water from the recently repaired well to the same standard.

Hurlbert noted the likely cause behind the cloudy water was the re-opening of valves that blocked off the well that needed to be repaired, which kicked up sediment and sent it out to residents.

Hurlbert said the city has taken the well out of operation pending more water testing to assuage any concerns citizens may have about their water. He also noted that if anybody in Wasco notices cloudy water, that they should purge their water system by running a faucet until the water runs clear or call Public Works at 661-758 -7271.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Earlier this week, there was some discourse online about murky water coming from taps in Wasco. I’m Sam Hoyle, your Wasco neighborhood reporter.

23ABC spoke with Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert who said the city received about 10 calls from residents in north Wasco earlier this week about the water and told us the issue was the result of bringing a well back online and the water is safe to drink and use.

“We take all those calls seriously and actually dispatched Public Works water department staff out to those locations where we received the reports. We're able to do immediate chlorine residual tests in the field at hydrant locations near them, and a sign of a healthy system there should be a low chlorine residual left in the water when it's delivered to the home, and that's what we saw in every case. So that told us that we didn't have a bacteriological problem,” said Hurlbert.

Hurlbert said before the well was brought back online testing was conducted to ensure the safety of the water and the cloudiness people saw is likely the result of re-opening valves that segmented the well off for repairs causing a sediment to be kicked up and sent out to residents.

“Our suspicion at this point is that the action of putting the well back into service involves opening and closing valves that had isolated the well previously. Our suspicion is that, this is what released some sediment into the system and caused the cloudiness,” said Hurlbert.

Hurlbert said the well was taken offline and samples from the well were sent off for subsequent testing to assuage any concern about the water. In the meantime if anyone sees changes like cloudiness in their water, to run a faucet to help purge their system of sediment and reach out to city Public Works.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

