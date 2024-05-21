Communication is Key: Wasco Police recount first month of activity

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC spoke to several members of Wasco PD on Monday to see how the first month of service has gone. In their eyes, plenty of communication has been key to their success.



On April 18th, the Wasco Police Department activated for the first time in 43 years and since then, the department has been busy according to them.

Wasco Police Lieutenant Alecio Mora said in the last two weeks, the department has handled over 700 incidents without a single complaint from the public.

WPD Senior Dispatcher Erika Morris tells 23ABC the department honed in on communication and doing so effectively to ensure the safety of the officers and the public.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been just over a month since the Kern County Sheriff's Office Sign came down and the Wasco Police Department sign went up here along Highway 43. Since April 18th at 11 a.m., Wasco Police has been patrolling inside city limits and according to them: they've been busy. In talking with several members of the department, one the things that they've learned over that time span is how to communicate and how to do it effectively.

For Senior Dispatcher Erika Morris and Sergeant Lionel Lopez, one of the most important things that the department has worked on over the last month has been communicating and doing so effectively, not just within itself, but also with the public.

"I think we have a pretty good team here. They'll come in after – the officers will come in after and see the dispatchers and check in and say "Hey, how am I doing?" and the same thing "Do you need anything from us?" to again make this department as efficient as we can," said Morris.

"I think them making themselves approachable by anyone in the community. I've seen them where they – someone will walk up to them and start talking to them and the interaction has always been positive," said Lopez.

And according to Lieutenant Alecio Mora, the data is backing that up.

"We have over 700 different incidents, we have about 2000 videos captured on our body cameras, not one complaint yet," said Mora.

Those numbers that Lieutenant Mora is quoting are just from the last two weeks, so it's safe to say that they are busy. And while they're rolling with the punches, staff with Wasco PD are looking forward to seeing their efforts pay dividends.

"Hopefully it doesn't stay as busy. That would be reflecting on us and our performance, but I just see everything going in a positive direction," said Officer Larry Morris.

To see all of the stories we've done on the Wasco Police Department since late October, be sure to check out this story online and we'll continue to update you on the Wasco Police Department and check in with them periodically through their first year of service.

