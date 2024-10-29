Community Sports Complex vision in Shafter coming into focus

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Through various state and county grants, as well as a large donation from the Wonderful Company, the Shafter Community Sports Complex broke ground on Thursday.



The full project is expected to cost approximately $30 million and cover 42 acres of land south of Lerdo Highway near Golds and Ash Avenues. Thursday's groundbreaking was for the first phase of the project which will feature several baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, multi-use courts, and more.

Shafter Recreation and Park District Manager Phillip Jimenez said the vision for this project came to be about a decade ago and efforts to get to this point ramped up in recent years and he's excited that the District and its Board of Directors were able to be part of a historic event and a community space that will last for generations.

Andy Anzaldo, the Wonderful Company's Chief Operations Officer of Corporate Social Responsibility, said the $5.5 million gift to the SRPD is the company's largest contribution to Shafter, and despite being a Garces High School alumni, he's excited to see the project come to fruition through the company's partnership with the district.

Jimenez said the hope is to have phase one of the project wrapped up by August 2025, but realistically it could take a few extra months depending on construction timelines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

(EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version showcased Anzaldo's title as Chief operations officer of Corporate Social Responsibility, this has been changed to Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Social Responsibility)

