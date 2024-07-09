Cooling centers across Kern County remain open amid heatwave

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Cooling centers across the county are open, but one city isn't on the county's list: Wasco. However, the city runs its own when the temperatures reach or exceed 105 degrees.



Similar to the county, the Wasco Cooling Center is open when temperatures are slated to reach or exceed 105 degrees. The center is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, and if residents need a ride to the center, they can reach out to the city's 'Dial-A-Ride' service at 661-758-7222 to schedule a ride to and from the center.

Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert tells 23ABC, that the city opts to run the center for residents because it requires little work on their part and provides a resource to keep residents safe and cool during the hottest parts of the day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The cooling center is in the old courthouse on 8th and 'F' streets in Wasco right across from City Hall. Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert says the city builds the cooling center costs into the yearly budget because it’s an easy thing to improve the quality of life for residents who need a place to cool off.

“We decided to adapt it to use it, the room behind me is where people gather, we keep the air on there and they’re free to come in with their families and play games or we have a TV that’s running in there. It’s just a place for people to escape the heat and we decided it was an easy thing for the city to do to provide that service for the community”

The City offers the service to the community when the temperature is slated to be higher than 105, and if you live in Wasco and need a ride to the cooling center, you can call the number you see on screen for a complimentary ride to and from the center.

In Wasco, I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

