Covered California sees record enrollment as deadlines approach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As deadlines approach for Covered California coverage applications, the state and Kern County have seen significant growth in the number of applications and renewals for coverage.



The 2024-25 open enrollment and renewal period for Covered California, saw a significant increase in applications for health coverage.

Deadline for renewals is New Year's Eve; Open enrollment until January 31, 2025.

As of mid-December, there were a record 1.8 million enrollees statewide, while estimates show 1.3 million eligible, but uninsured Californians.

Kern County has shown the highest enrollment growth in California, with a 33% increase since 2020 according to Covered California.

Clinica Sierra Vista offers free enrollment assistance, aiming to aid over 2,500 people through the open enrollment period.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's been a significant uptick in renewals and applications for health coverage. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

Statewide, the government program surpassed 1.8 million enrollees last week, marking a record high, however according to Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman, there are plenty of Californians out there that could benefit from subsidies. "We estimate there are 1.3 million Californians who today are going without coverage, are uninsured, but who are eligible either for no-cost coverage through the MediCal program or low or no cost coverage through Covered California. Around 167,000 of those live in the Central Valley, including Kern County."

While there are still plenty of Kern County residents who could benefit from the coverage, Altman also noted that they've seen one of the more dramatic increases in enrollment right in our backyard.

"Kern County has actually seen the largest growth of enrollment of any region in the state of California since we've seen our financial assistance increase starting in 2020 so we've seen a 33% increase in enrollment in Kern County. That's nearly double the 17% increase we've seen across the state."

But it's hard to say why so many more residents in Kern County are signing up for Covered California, what's driving more people to seek health insurance from the state.

With time still left for open enrollment, there's a chance that some may have questions about how to apply, access coverage, or things of that nature, which is where organizations like Clinica Sierra Vista step in.

"The enrollment assistance that we provide is free. They don't need to schedule appointments. They just need to walk in or come into any Clinica Sierra Vista," said Ana Velasquez, health insurance program manager for Clinica Sierra Vista.

According to Ana Velasquez, health insurance program manager for Clinica Sierra Vista, they've helped over 2,000 people sign up this year and they look to hit over 2,500 before the end of next month, noting that some of the increase that the program is seeing locally is coming from some of the farther-flung communities of Kern County.

"We have seen a tremendous increase in in rural areas like Arvin, Lamont, Delano, we have a lot of migrant families, truck drivers, small business owners who are coming to Covered California," said Ana Velasquez.

While the deadline for renewals closed on New Year's Eve, open enrollment runs until January 31.

