Dusty Days: Almond harvest creating blowing dust across Kern County

Coming out of the summer months, many almond growers are working to harvest their year's long work creating dusty conditions across the county, but why does the crop kick up so much dust?



23ABC spoke with Jenny Holtermann, a fourth-generation California farmer, who owns Almond Girl. Holtermann says the dust is a product of the harvesting process, where almonds are shaken from the tree, and left to dry in the elements to reduce issues later in the harvesting process. After the drying period is over, the almonds are then swept into rows and picked up using various industrial farming equipment. In each case, there is a chance that dust from the orchard can be kicked up and subsequently drift elsewhere, like roadways, limiting vision.

When asked if there was a different way to harvest almonds that could potentially limit the chance of blowing dust, Holtermann noted some research is going into alternative harvesting methods. Still, they're not available to farmers now. While the dust can pose issues for some, Holtermann said that she and farmers across Kern County appreciate people's patience as they continue to work through a busy harvest season.

The idea for this story came about while 23ABC's Sam Hoyle was driving near almond orchards in various places across Kern County and saw signs cautioning drivers of blowing dust across roadways and dust in general. 23ABC spoke with California Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer Eric Scott about what drivers should do when it comes to dust covering roadways, and he noted that if drivers see dust they should exercise an abundance of caution and if they see a continuous stream of it limiting vision, to reach out to CHP so they can help guide traffic through the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’re driving through the Ag lands of Kern County this time of year, you’re likely seeing plenty of farm equipment, signs warning drivers of blowing dust, and well dust in general, but why? The answer is almonds. I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter, but why does Kern’s cash crop create so much dust?

According to the 2022 Kern County Ag Report, there are nearly 225,000 bearing acres dedicated to almonds or roughly 168,643 football fields. Weird to think about it that way, right?

Jenny Holtermann is a 4th generation farmer here in California who owns Almond Girl and said the dust is a by-product of the almond harvesting process.

“Almonds are shaken onto the ground, and then they are swept, so the sweepers have a series of brushes and blowers, and that causes some dust,” said Holtermann.

But what if there was a better way than dropping the almonds on the ground and sweeping them into piles to be picked up, creating dust? Per Holtermann, there isn’t.

Part of the almond harvesting process is letting them dry out to prevent mold and disease growth, as well as issues when it comes time to hull the almonds. Holtermann did note that there is some research being done that could help change the way almonds are harvested to help limit the dust, but it’s likely a ways off, and farmers appreciate a little bit of patience through the harvest season.

“There’s a lot of research going into how we can do that if we pick them up, but it’s not something that’s here right now and a solution for us today,” said Holtermann. “We appreciate people’s patience during harvest, we know we can be dusty and lost of equipment.”

So, what should you do if you come across crews working or blowing dust? CHP says to use your best judgment.

"Be your best judge of what’s safe and not safe; you are going to know if you see a never-ending stream of dust just flying through the air, feel free to give us a call. Let us know so we can get an officer out there if we need additional support to make sure the roadway is clear before people proceed through that location,” said CHP Public Information Officer Eric Scott.

So, as Holtermann said, a little bit of patience is asked for this time of year, so if you see signs, equipment, or blowing dust in general, be sure to slow down and be cautious. In short, I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

