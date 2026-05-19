'Fast' Eddie Rodriguez wins Golden Gloves national title, sets sights on pro career, world championship

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — "Fast" Eddie Rodriguez has claimed the Golden Gloves national title, cementing his place as the top-ranked boxer in his weight class according to USA Boxing.

Rodriguez, who trains out of the Shafter Boxing Club, said nerves were a factor heading into the championship fights, but he leaned on the work he had put in to carry him through.

"The first one, he was ranked number two, so it was one and two going back and forth for that fight. I was able to get the win," Rodriguez said. "What went through my mind was just all the hard work that I was doing, just to go right there, and finally he would get my hand raised."

Rodriguez's road to the top began early. He won a Junior Olympic Championship in the 9-10 year old age group, representing Dallas, Texas, as a national champion — a milestone his coach still recalls.

For over a decade, Rodriguez has competed against the best in the state and the country, working his way to the number one ranking in his weight class according to USA Boxing.

The Shafter Boxing Club, where Rodriguez trains, has operated as a non-profit for nearly 20 years under the direction of coach Miguel Ayon. Ayon said the club depends on community support to provide opportunities and an outlet to young men and women like Rodriguez.

Ayon said he expects Rodriguez to make great strides in the sport, pointing to his dedication as the defining factor.

"He stuck with it. I've never had none that really stuck with it. He stuck with it. He loves the sport, he follows the boxers, and he's dedicated to the sport," Ayon said.

As for what comes next, Rodriguez said he hopes to turn professional in the near future, though he does not want to rush the decision. Looking ahead over the next 10 years, Rodriguez said his goal is to compete for a world championship.

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