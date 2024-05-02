Fin de Semana Divertido: Shafter hosting Hispanic heritage events

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — To kick off the month of May, the City of Shafter will be hosting Dia del Niño, Vive el Arte, and Cinco de Mayo from May 2 to May 4 all around the city.



On Thursday, the Shafter Library and Learning Center will host its own version of Dia del Niño, a traditional Mexican holiday honoring children, with a celebratory event with games, music, and food trucks. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

On Friday, the Library and Learning Center will also host Viva el Arte, an art gallery honoring Mexican art from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is also free to the public and will showcase art from students and artists from around the Shafter community.

On Saturday, the City of Shafter will host its Cinco de Mayo celebration, starting with its annual parade through Downtown at 10 a.m. before culminating in a celebration full of music, dancing, food, games, and more at Mannel Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the events hosted at the Shafter Library and Learning Center, you can find that information on their website.

For more information about the Shafter Cinco de Mayo celebration, you can find that on their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a busy weekend in Shafter as several events honoring Hispanic heritage will be rolling in town... I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter... Dia del Nino, Viva el Arte, and Cinco de Mayo will roll on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday respectively.

Dia del Nino and Viva el Arte will take place at the Shafter Library and Learning Center... Irene Montoya, manager of the Library and Learning Center said the importance behind having events like this is to be representative of the community..

While yes, the events are meant to be celebrations where families can come and enjoy themselves, there is historical significance to them...

In 1924, President Álvaro Obregón declared April 30 as an official day with the objective of "reaffirming the rights of children, and developing a happy childhood for full and comprehensive development as a human being," according to the National Commission of Human Rights of Mexico.

"Families and children are very much embraced in the Mexican culture. So that's why it's celebrated very, very widely," said Irene Montoya, Shafter Library and Learning Center's Manager.

Viva El Arte will be a chance for artists in the community to showcase Mexican art by members of the Shafter community.

"Part of our culture is very much art. So we wanted to have some sort of start initiating some sort of like art gallery, somewhere where we can display local artists of Mexican art. So we have two schools that are participating some local artists that are going to display some of their Mexican art," said Montoya.

And coasting into the weekend, It's a party as the city will hold its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration, which contrary to conventional wisdom is not Mexico's independence day, but rather a celebration of the Mexican army's victory at the Battle of Puebla and a celebration of Mexican heritage.

In Shafter paying homage to that, on Saturday there will be a parade that kicks off downtown at 10 am, various dance groups, food, arts and crafts, and more.

To find the full rundown of all these events be sure to check out the Shafter Library and Learning Center and the Shafter Cinco de Mayo festival websites, which are linked in this story online.

