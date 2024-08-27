Highway 46 widening project comes to a close in Lost Hills with ceremony

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — After over 20 years, the Kern County portion of the Highway 46 widening project came to a close as many gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting Monday morning in Lost Hills.



The project broke ground in July 2000 and officially came to a close earlier in 2024. The project addressed a variety of issues, adding lanes, center dividers, street lights, and safety features along the route near the Lost Hills Union School District.

The project was spurned by a variety of issues in the area, but most notably traffic congestion and roadway deaths.

A variety of current and former elected officials, community leaders and community members were in attendance and noted they were excited to see the project finally come to fruition after a long time waiting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Sam Hoyle, your Lost Hills neighborhood reporter, you may have to excuse a bit of road noise, we’re off the side of Highway 46 where a widening project that was over twenty years in the making just wrapped up.

“This is what I love about my county, when we put the politics aside, we just get things done.”

July 21, 2000 was the day that the Highway 46 widening project held its ground breaking and now over 24 years later, it’s officially done.

Long-time US congressman Bill Thomas said fighting for this project was always a slog. Even the construction was a pain at times for people living in the area. While there’s still more construction to come further on down the line as you continue west on Highway 46 he’s excited to see more progress to improve the safety of the route for travelers.

“This is another obvious need area that we’re beginning to meet long-neglected needs. It's the 31st ribbon-cutting and we're hopefully going to cut a few more.”

Diana Gomez, the director for Caltrans District 6 which covers Kern County, noted Highway 46 is well traveled not just by commuters but by freight truckers as well and the project will go a long way towards keeping everyone safe on the road.

“Safety is one of our number one priorities at CalTrans,” said Gomez. “So that was part of this widening piece of it – is how can we create a safe corridor not only for the people but also for that freight movement.”

The project addressed various concerns in the area aside from the road like lighting, driveway access, and safety features for school children in the nearby Lost Hills Union School District. Harrison Favereaux, the district superintendent, started on campus during the summer the project broke ground and said throughout it, the school has been impacted, and now that it’s over:

“Well, I think the best thing I can say is: Look at the smile on my face. Because it has been an adventure, that’s the easiest way to say it.

Now we talked to a lot of people at this ribbon-cutting ceremony and they all said that this was a long time coming whether it be traffic congestion or roadway deaths and they are happy to see it wrapped up. In Lost Hills, I’m Sam hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

