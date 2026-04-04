KCSO Deputy on leave following deadly vehicle accident

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy is now on leave after a deadly crash at Lerdo Highway and Magnolia Avenue, killing an 88-year-old woman. A resident who lives near the intersection says it’s a hotbed for accidents, but the first he’s seen involving a law enforcement officer.

The resident said he heard the March 22nd crash while he was in his home and came out to see what had happened, noting that both cross streets are major arteries for Sheriff's Office vehicles.

According to a California Highway Patrol release, Deputy Juan Cuevas was driving his patrol car southbound on Magnolia Avenue, crossing Lerdo Highway, when he was broadsided by the driver of a Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound on Lerdo Highway. 88-year-old Maria Cervantes Vasquez of Shafter was a passenger in the Altima, and days later, she died on March 28th due to her injuries.

There is no stop sign for traffic on Lerdo Highway, but there is a stop sign for traffic on Magnolia Avenue. The CHP release says it's still not clear why the deputy entered the intersection.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's office, Cuevas is an 8-year veteran with the department and on leave pending the California Highway Patrol’s investigation. A spokesperson for CHP's Buttonwillow office told 23ABC the department's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is taking over the investigation. The investigation is expected to take approximately 60 days.

In talking with the resident, over the last several years, numerous accidents have occurred at this intersection that have taken out telephone poles near his home, and even partially torn down his fence. The resident noted he'd like to see changes made to the intersection, but he's not quite sure what could be done to make it safer.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

