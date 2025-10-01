Kern County breaks ground on La Colonia Mexicana sidewalk project

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — La Colonia Mexicana, a small community just south of Shafter, broke ground Tuesday on a new sidewalk project that will bring the first concrete walkways to the neighborhood in decades.

The $2 million project will construct just shy of one mile of curbing and sidewalks throughout the community, which has long been without basic pedestrian infrastructure. Funding comes from Assembly Bill 617, a state program focused on improving air quality in disadvantaged communities.

"We're constructing approximately a mile of curbing and sidewalk for this community so that they can gain better walkability for their community, better interconnectivity with the community that they live in," said Joshua Champlin, Kern County Public Works Director.

Champlin said the project will also reduce emissions by eliminating dust kicked up from dirt roads in the farming community.

For residents of La Colonia Mexicana, also known as the Mexican Colony, the sidewalk project represents long-overdue recognition of their neighborhood. Several residents shared memories of growing up in the tight-knit community, where neighbors looked out for each other.

"The mothers of our friends knew us, and they always made sure that we ate. I wasn't allowed to come through the front door. I was family so I'd come through the side door," said Julia Chavez.

"I think everybody's house was like that. You came in through the kitchen. If somebody came in the front doors, it's because we didn't know who they were," said Sandra Florez.

While residents appreciate the sidewalk improvements, some hope this project signals the beginning of more infrastructure investments in their community.

"I like to just see a little bit more participation from other local and county organizations to help in our efforts to really build infrastructure here and get things over here that the communities need, whether it be cleaner gutters, maybe a team come out and pick up trash, just things like that," one resident said.

Construction on the La Colonia Mexicana Sidewalk project is scheduled to begin October 6.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

