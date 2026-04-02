Kern County drivers weighing cost of auto repairs over buying new

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Auto shops in northwest Kern County are reporting mixed responses on whether customers are holding off on vehicle maintenance due to rising costs.

Some shops say customers are delaying repairs, while others say drivers are choosing to fix their current vehicles rather than buy new ones.

Juan Robledo found his way to owning H & H Automotive by happenstance, helping the owners at the time interpret for a Spanish-speaking customer on the fly before getting hired to help out around the shop. After working there for several years, Robledo bought the shop in 2007 and, over nearly two decades, has seen several shifts in the automotive world, notably the rising costs.

“Back then, I think we were charging $60 an hour. We're up to, like, $140. Some shops are up to $180, $200, and it's not because we want to charge more. We want to make the same amount of money. We're not trying to make any more. We're not making any more. It's just the cost of having employees, the cost of electricity, everything's gone up,” Robledo said.

When asked if he is seeing people opt out of services because of the cost, Robledo said people are usually paying to have their car serviced because it is cheaper than buying even a used vehicle in some cases.

“90% of them are agreeing to do the jobs right now, just like I said, the cost of buying a new car has quadrupled, or the cost of just the interest rate for them, they think about the cost of repair," said Robledo. "The car is worth $3,000, and you drop $3,000, why do it? But if you got a car that's worth $8,000, $9,000, and it cost you $3,000 repair it. What is it gonna cost to replace it?”

Robledo said the best advice he could give when it comes to maintaining a vehicle is to be consistent, because catching something early could help cut down on the cost.

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