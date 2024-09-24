Kern County Fair: A business trip for Wasco FFA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC got an inside look at what a busy day at the fairgrounds looks like for Wasco FFA members as they showed pigs, sheep and goats on Monday morning and afternoon.



23ABC spoke with several Wasco FFA members about why they joined FFA and wanted to show animals. In general, the answers were about being around the animals, taking care of them, and wanting to put in the effort to put their best foot forward during their competitions.

After spending time in the FFA program and getting a chance to see what it's all about, all five Wasco FFA students said they could envision themselves working in the Ag business whether it be as a veterinarian, a teacher or in the business sector.

The Kern County Fair runs until September 29.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While many come to the fair for the food, the games, and the fun, for some it's a business trip.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco Neighborhood reporter as 4H and FFA students from all around Kern County have honed into the fair to try and take home a victory for themselves and the animals they worked so hard with.

On Monday morning and afternoon, the Wasco High School FFA Club welcomed us into what a very busy day looks like for them.

With students there to tend to and show swine, goats, sheep, and more, students and advisors were hustling to and from the barn to show pen.

Looking around the various barns, some have been around the block a time or two when it comes to show time, and others are trying to figure out their first year, aside from the early wake-up calls, this is the fun part.

"It's great meeting schools, cooperating with others, and then just being competitive, I love being competitive especially with showing animals and then just being out here with your friends and being in the moment," said Christopher Cabanas.

"My pen mates, Eddie and Gio; just any moment with them was fun and they made everything that much more fun, it was stressful, yes, but one fond memory I have is washing the chickens to come here," said Natalie Acosta

"It's very competitive, but I just really love handling goats, and then like it's just very on my level and I like it," said Serena Mojica."

But it's that consistent work that has changed some of these students' lives.

"It did take a toll on my life because I now want to get into the business. I want to major in agri-business because of that," said Cabanas.

"I do hope to come back, hopefully as an ag teacher, I do want to inspire a lot of people," said Acosta.

"I've been thinking about it because actually, being an ag teacher doesn't sound half bad," said Sebastian Gonzalez.

"I've always wanted to be a veterinarian since I remember since I was like 5," said Mojica

"I would, I would see myself working in ag, I wanted to become a [veterinarian]," said Victoria Perez.

The week at the fair wraps up with the auction of market animals starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday.

At the Fairgrounds, I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco Neighborhood Reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

