Kyle Wedel, a hometown kid selected to lead Wasco High Football

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — To kick off the new year, Wasco High School named its new head football coach: Kyle Wedel. Wedel, a special education teacher at Wasco High, quarterbacked the team that won the 2012 Valley Title.



Wedel, who also will coach the Tiger's baseball team this spring, said the ability to lead a team that loves in a town that he loves is a dream come true.

During Wedel's time as a student-athlete he was coached by, now Wasco High Principal, Rusvel Prado. Wedel said Prado and his staff left a lasting and positive influence on him as a player and a person, a tradition that he hopes to continue.

