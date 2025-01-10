Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodShafter / Wasco / Lost Hills

Actions

Kyle Wedel, a hometown kid selected to lead Wasco High Football

Kyle Wedel
Posted

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — To kick off the new year, Wasco High School named its new head football coach: Kyle Wedel. Wedel, a special education teacher at Wasco High, quarterbacked the team that won the 2012 Valley Title.

  • Wedel, who also will coach the Tiger's baseball team this spring, said the ability to lead a team that loves in a town that he loves is a dream come true.
  • During Wedel's time as a student-athlete he was coached by, now Wasco High Principal, Rusvel Prado. Wedel said Prado and his staff left a lasting and positive influence on him as a player and a person, a tradition that he hopes to continue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Copy and paste the transcription here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Baby Shower Donation Banner

23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower