Kyle Wedel, a hometown kid selected to lead Wasco High Football

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — To kick off the new year, Wasco High School named its new head football coach: Kyle Wedel. Wedel, a special education teacher at Wasco High, quarterbacked the team that won the 2012 Valley Title.
- Wedel, who also will coach the Tiger's baseball team this spring, said the ability to lead a team that loves in a town that he loves is a dream come true.
- During Wedel's time as a student-athlete he was coached by, now Wasco High Principal, Rusvel Prado. Wedel said Prado and his staff left a lasting and positive influence on him as a player and a person, a tradition that he hopes to continue.
