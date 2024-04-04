Man accused of finding, taking leg in Wasco now facing felony drug charge

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, 23ABC learned that Rosendo Tellez will be facing a felony drug accusation after Kern County Sheriff's office alleged he brought drugs into one of their jails.



Rosendo Tellez was due in court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. Before the proceeding started, Tellez's attorney asked the court for a continuance to reconvene on April 18th.

Tellez is accused of finding and taking a leg from a train crash in Wasco, being charged with four misdemeanors related to the incident that went viral on social media on March 22nd.

Tellez's attorney explained to the judge that Tellez will be in court on April 10 at 8:30 a.m. in Bakersfield regarding the new felony charge, where KCSO alleges that Tellez brought drugs into a jail or prison after being arrested on March 22nd.

Rosendo Tellez, the man accused of being found carrying a leg that was taken from a train crash site was back in court Wednesday, regarding the incident that went viral on social media.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco neighborhood reporter at the Kern County Courthouse in Shafter.

As a result, Tellez's attorney asked for an extension Wednesday morning, to push the pre-trial hearing of his misdemeanor case regarding the viral video to April 18th.

Tellez is set to be in court for the felony drug charge on April 10th at 8:30 in Bakersfield.

