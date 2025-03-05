Man arraigned on accusations of domestic violence, information on resources for those facing abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jarrod Gentry was arraigned on three felony accusations following a video of the alleged domestic violence circling social media. We also speak with the Open Door network about resources.



Gentry's three felony accusations consist of two domestic violence accusations as well as being a felon in possession of firearm. The three misdemeanor accusations against Gentry are two counts of wilful cruelty to a child and obstruction of a peace officer.

In the past, Gentry pled no contest to two counts of felony domestic violence in 2015.

Unfortunately, cases of spousal abuse happen and according to the Open Door network, the sooner intervention in an abusive relationship occurs, the better the outcome will be for those suffering the abuse. To learn about resources available from the non-profit to those suffering abuse, be sure to check out their website.

Jarrod Gentry, the man seen in this video that made its way around social media late last week was arraigned on several felony and misdemeanor accusations on Tuesday afternoon.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, Gentry who pled no contest to two domestic violence charges and several misdemeanor violations of a court order to prevent domestic violence back in 2015, now faces two felony accusations of domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two misdemeanor accusations of willful cruelty to a child.

Gentry pled not guilty to all accusations, he is due back in court on for a pre-preliminary hearing on March 14.

Unfortunately, instances of domestic violence can and do happen here in Kern County, and the open-door network is just one of the resources available to residents experiencing domestic abuse.

"We have people who, within the hour, are staying at our shelter, you know, just packing up a bag or two and then moving out. We're very, very fortunate to have a positive community that loves to donate and really supports our mission. And so when families are fleeing, you know, we'll have food, clothing, diapers for their babies, really anything that they might need to get them out of that situation as soon as possible"

Marvin Luna, public information officer, for the open door network, said while leaving an abusive relationship can be difficult for a multitude of reasons, the sooner intervention occurs, the better the outcome for someone experiencing abuse.

"The sooner that you can get in contact with this person, let them know that they do have support and that there are resources available, you know, the higher likelihood they have of finding a better lifestyle for them, thriving and, you know, avoiding dangerous situations," said Luna. "We have a 24/7 hotline, and that is 661-327-1091, that's a 24/7 hotline that can get you connected to emergency shelter, transitional housing, or if you're just needing a restraining order or anything like that."

To find links to resources for you or someone you know, we'll have that information in this story, on our website.

At Kern Superior Court, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

