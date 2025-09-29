Mexican Colony celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new sidewalk project bringing safety improvements

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Tuesday for a new sidewalk project in Mexican Colony, bringing much-needed infrastructure improvements to the community that residents say have been long overdue.

Mary Heredia Aburto, was born in Mexican Colony and has called the area home for 95 years, has witnessed the community's transformation firsthand. She expressed excitement about the latest addition to her neighborhood.

"I'm happy have something, something new. Well, you know, like when they put the the roads, the pavement of the roads. Now, the lights know that., the gas," Aburto said. "Finally, finally sidewalks in La Colonia, finally!"

The Mexican Colony Sidewalk Project will add approximately 0.8 miles of new sidewalks, curbs and gutters to the community. Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Nina T. Richards, who grew up in Mexican Colony, said she enjoys going for walks but finds it challenging without proper sidewalks.

"I will not walk on the dirt part. I basically stay on the road. So now that we're gonna have the sidewalks, oh, I'm gonna love that. I'm gonna love that," Richards said.

Richards believes the sidewalks will particularly benefit elderly residents in the community.

"The fact that they cannot really go out of their yard that much. And if they can get out and walk down the corner on a sidewalk, not having to worry about the dirt where the holes are slipping, that is a big blessing. You know, so that's going to help out a lot," Richards said.

Aburto expressed her appreciation for the ongoing improvements in her hometown.

"Very nice and it's changed little by little by little… by little," Aburto said.

In addition to the new sidewalks, a park in the area will have its grand opening soon, adding to the community enhancements.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

