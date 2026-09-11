Minter Field Air Museum chairman Ronald Pierce dies at 89

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Ronald Pierce, the chairman of the Minter Field Air Museum, died September 4 following a short battle with an illness. He was 89 years old.

Pierce grew up in Shafter and became deeply connected to Minter Field and its Air Museum, where he dedicated much of his later life to preserving and sharing the area's unique history with residents and visitors.

"My father worked out here during [World War II], I can remember coming out here with him as a child and roaming around where he worked out, so it means a little bit," said Ron when talking with 23ABC about renovation efforts on the museum in 2023. "If we don't preserve history, history will be lost."

Dolly Hei, a long-time Shafter resident and volunteer at the nearby Green Hotel in Shafter's downtown, said Pierce's contributions to preserving the city's history cannot be understated.

"His heart was here in this museum; he was dedicated to it, he was a driving force, I believe."

Scott Hogstad, a member of the museum's board, first met Pierce while volunteering as a mechanic for the museum's fleet. He said Pierce had a rare ability to connect with anyone he encountered.

"Ron never knew a stranger. He could come up, and he possesses things that I don't; he could inadvertently talk very casually, very easily with the general public, which fit in line with what a museum is. He loved to take people through the museum and to the hangar, and he was an absolute wealth of knowledge."

Since the early 2000s, Pierce invested significant time and energy into bringing Shafter's history to life for school groups, tourists, and community members alike. Those who knew him said his enthusiasm was ageless.

"When there'd be a bus full of kids that would come through, you would never guess by knowing Ron or seeing him interact with a school bus room full of people, children. He would absolutely light up, and you would never know he was 89 years old."

Hogstad said Pierce's impact extended well beyond the museum's walls, recalling a personal moment that illustrated the kind of man Pierce was.

"My father passed of cancer. Within hours of that information being out, my phone rang, and it was Ron. He just said his thoughts and prayers to my mom and our family because he worked with my dad. My dad and him were docents together, so he was really a part of the family. I think once again, Ron really never knew a stranger. He always made you feel special, and then he spoke to you, you got something from that interaction."

The Minter Field Air Museum will hold a memorial service for Pierce on October 18 at 2 p.m. in the museum's hangar. The museum will remain open to the public free of charge during the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

