Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodShafter / Wasco / Lost Hills

Actions

New shopping center slated for core of Shafter

According to plans for the center, it will feature a gas station, grocery store, and other retail options
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
New shopping center slated for core of Shafter
New shopping center slated for core of Shafter
Posted

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Shafter is slated to get a new shopping center called the Ranch Marketplace.

What's been made public so far through planning commission and city council filings shows the nearly 11-acre plot of land bordering Central Valley Highway and Ash Avenue is slated to be the new home of a shopping center, which will include a grocery store, gas station, and other retail spaces. As of mid-March, it's unclear which tenants will occupy the space.

23ABC spoke with the owner of the Ranch Marketplace property about commenting for this story. The owner said they would comment at a later date.

We also reached out to the Shafter city manager, who said he did not have a comment on the proposed development.

With little known about the tenants that are slated to occupy the space, we were curious to see what Shafter residents would like to see inside city limits. Off-camera, several people said they’d like to see larger national brands like a Walmart or Costco come to Shafter.

“Walmart, because I go to the Walmart in Wasco or in Bakersfield and it would make it more…” said a Shafter Resident

“It’d be more convenient for you?” asked 23ABC.

“Yes,” said the resident

Osiel Suarez says he’s lived in Shafter his whole life, and he said he didn't expect to hear about a new shopping center in Shafter until way later in his life.

“I honestly thought that stuff like this would happen way into the future, maybe like 15-20, years from now. It's definitely surprising to see how much we're growing,” said Suarez.

Suarez added he’d like to see the new shopping center populated with stores that give residents the ability to spend their money in Shafter rather than having to head elsewhere in Kern County.

“I would definitely like to see apparel stores, and maybe some more general needs. We don't have that many stores here that make ourselves sustainable. So a lot of times we have to go out to other towns, like Wasco or Bakersfield.”

Construction on the project has not started yet.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/12/2026

Clear

-° / 52°

4%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

80° / 54°

8%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 53°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

3%

Monday

03/16/2026

Clear

87° / 59°

1%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Clear

93° / 62°

1%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Clear

96° / 64°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Mostly Clear

95° / 64°

1%