PARK TAKEOVERS: Shafter Recreation and Parks District shakes up summer plans

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Shafter Recreation and Parks District staff and Shafter Kids will be taking over parks across the city for Summer fun for several weeks starting June 10.



The summer program will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from June 10 to July 19, with no camps the week of Independence Day.

Shafter Rec and Parks District Manager Phillip Jimenez told 23ABC that part of the reason he feels so strongly about the summer programs that the district runs are because of his own positive personal experiences.

With Schools around Shafter staring down the last day of school, students and teachers are looking forward to enjoying a bit of a summer break, but for some parents that means that it's time to figure out how to keep their kids busy over the summer.

This summer, the Shafter Recreation and Parks district will be doing things a little bit differently and doing what they call 'Park Takeovers'.

Across several weeks, staff with the district and kids from all over Shafter will be taking over a park from [9 a.m. to 12 p.m.] on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for some summer fun.

Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Phillip Jimenez said when he was younger, both of his parents worked during the summer meaning they had to figure out what to do during the day. Jimenez said he feels that a program like this is imperative to help out parents in the Shafter community because of his own experience.

"Those are the memories that I cherish, that I still talk about, and that's something that I'm wanting to do to give back to the community as well. Me and my staff, it's not just me but my staff as well, so we're buying into the vision and this is one the goals that we need to reach."

The park takeovers will be happening in both the core of Shafter and in Gossamer Grove, to learn more about these events be sure to check out the District's Facebook page.

