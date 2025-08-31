Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person hit by Amtrak train in Shafter

Occurred near rail crossing near Central Valley Highway and Central Ave.
SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — According to a release from the Shafter Police Department, a person was hit by an Amtrak Train in Shafter. The release stating officers arrived at the rail crossing near Central Valley Highway and Central Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. and confirmed a person had been struck by an Amtrak Train. The incident is still under investigation with the Amtrak Police Department being the primary investigating agency, per the release.

In a statement from an Amtrak, a spokesperson for the rail line confirmed the incident, saying in part:

"On August 30, 2025, Amtrak Train 710 was traveling from Oakland to Bakersfield when an individual trespassing on the tracks came into contact with the train near Shafter, CA. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew onboard. Delays of 2-3 hours are expected as local authorities investigate the incident.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."

This is the second confirmed instancce of a person being hit by a train near this rail crossing since May of this year.

