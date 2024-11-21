Shafter Chief of Police Kevin Zimmermann voluntarily resigns, Interim Chief Randy Milligan remains in role

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Following the closed session portion of Nov. 19's Shafter City Council meeting, City Attorney Marco Martinez announced that the city had reached a resignation and settlement agreement with Zimmermann.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After just over eight years with the City of Shafter, Police Chief Kevin Zimmerman has voluntarily resigned. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the announcement coming earlier Wednesday morning.

Zimmermann was sworn in to his position in late september of 2016 after over 20 years with the kern county sheriff's office in a variety of roles.

Tuesday night's city council meeting had two closed session items, one of which being labeled "CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LITIGATION."

Following the closed session portion of Tuesday night's meeting, City Attorney Marco Martinez said the conference was in regard to Police chief Kevin Zimmermann.

Martinez noted that the city authorized city manager Lance Lippincott to enter into a resignation and settlement agreement with Zimmermann, stating Zimmermann will receive a year's worth of severance pay, cobra benefits, and a full payout of accrued vacation time, per Zimmermann's contract.

Martinez also added:

"In return, the chief agreed to resign effective tomorrow, and also releases any claims known and unknown against the city of Shafter," said Martinez, Shafter City Attorney.

In the written release from the city, Shafter Mayor Chad Givens said "Chief Zimmermann's dedication to the department and the community is greatly appreciated. He has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Shafter Police Department and improve public safety. The City is grateful for his service and commitment and wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

The reason behind Zimmermann's voluntary resignation is unknown. In a conversation with Shafter City Manager Lance Lippincott Wednesday afternoon, he said the city is looking for, "a chief that's really going to be on that community policing model," making a note of Shafter's growth in population.

While Lippincott didn't want to discuss who the candidates were, he did say, "We really need to complete negotiations and everything else before we make an announcement, but I'm feeling pretty confident we're going to have a candidate by early December."

At this time interim Chief of Police Randy Milligan will remain as the interim chief as the city searches for a replacement.

