Shafter church clothing drive grows as it serves community needs

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A church in the heart of Shafter is seeing a revival through its commitment to community service. First Southern Baptist Church is growing its impact by holding a monthly clothing giveaway on the first Saturday of each month.

"Being a Christian is not just coming to church and sit down. We have to do something for our community," said Karina Palaez.

For the last two months, the church has been holding clothing giveaways helping dozens in and around Shafter. The initiative has grown from helping 39 people the first month to 69 people this month.

Palaez, one of the creators of the monthly drive, said anyone is welcome to stop in and take items if they're in need. She hopes to continue to see it grow and help many more in the future.

"We started two months ago, and it's growing. I cannot imagine in about 3, 4, 5 months how this ministry is going to be in and is, is as a Christian, you know, it's very rewarding to see that we are actually doing something to help people in need," said Palaez.

Spencer Carpenter, co-pastor at First Southern Baptist, says it's important to ensure the church isn't just preaching to the community, but helping as well.

"I always think of it as you know, there's both the spiritual ministry and the physical ministry, right? So we're getting the gospel message out, but also reaching the real needs that people have here locally. And so clothing, food. We're just talking about supplies, toys. You know, what can we do to help those in the community?" said Carpenter.

Though the most recent drive has passed, members are preparing for the next one at the beginning of August as many prepare to send their children back to school. The church is asking for not just clothes, but school supplies.

"We're really hoping now for the back to school, little Back to School program that, you know, hopefully we can get some donations for backpacks and and kids clothes that will be great," said Palaez.

The next drive will take place on Saturday, August 2nd at the First Southern Baptist Church in Shafter. If you're interested in donating clothes or school supplies for the upcoming drive, donations are accepted on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, as well as Sunday mornings.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

