Shafter community survey open to find resident needs

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — In early March, the City of Shafter started to advertise a community survey asking residents where they think the city should focus its efforts in the future.

According to the city, the survey takes about 15 minutes and covers topics including public safety, city amenities, and residential and commercial growth. Shafter's Assistant City Manager Michael James noted on Monday that the survey had received approximately 150 responses since it opened in mid-March.

The survey also includes information about the person taking it, such as family income, the type of home they live in, and age. James says the demographic questions are meant to ensure the survey reaches all walks of life in the city.

“It's going to really be a deep dive into what they like about this community, what they think could be better about this community. So we, more than anything, rather than reaching a certain plateau on responses. We're really wanting to have a good cross section of the community, so we're basing decisions on meeting the needs of that cross section," said James.

James added that the city has not parsed through the data just yet, but once the survey concludes and the data is available, it'll give the city an idea of what's important to the community.

"It'll be used as a guide for the council and staff as they make important decisions in the months and years ahead, whether it's a general plan, whether it's a strategic plan, or it's an annual fiscal year budget," said James.

On Monday, 23ABC tried to speak with people who had taken the survey, but were unable to find anyone.

We did meet Richard Rains, who has lived in Shafter for more than 25 years, and while he wasn't aware of the survey, he was happy to share his thoughts on the city.

Stating he feels the city, including the police department, is doing well, but he'd like to see the core of Shafter's downtown area updated.

“I'd like to see the downtown section revitalized completely. It's really a unique downtown, you know, it's from back in the 30s," said Rains. "They could just revitalize it and make it a really a nice area. It's nice now, but it could be better."

The survey is slated to close on April 13th and can be found in both English and Spanish on the City of Shafter's website and Facebook page.

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