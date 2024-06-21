Shafter Farmers Market sees successful reintroduction, looks to fun summer

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The City previously held a version of the Farmers' Market, but according to city leaders this new version is much better thanks to management by The Hens Roost group.



The Shafter Farmers' Market takes place at James Park in Downtown Shafter every Saturday through August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors from all over Shafter and the wider swath of Kern County will be in attendance on a weekly basis, but the market is continuously looking for new additions to the line-up.

The City of Shafter contracted with the management group 'The Hens Roost' run by Jaclyn Allen, which runs successful markets in Bakersfield, to help get this market off the ground.

It's slated to be a warm weekend across Kern County, but hot or not the Shafter Farmers Market will continue to roll. I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter Neighborhood Reporter, last weekend marked the re-introduction of a farmers market into the community and as you can tell right where I'm standing was buzzing.

The market is slated to run every Saturday through the summer until the end of August, for David Franz the city of Shafter's community services director said the city had a previous iteration of a farmers market, but this one is head and shoulders above that.

"We're really bringing a farmers market unlike anything that Shafter has ever seen. It's at a scale that's much bigger, we're going to have 30 vendors," said City Community Services Director, David Franz.

While attending the farmers market last Saturday, 23ABC didn't count the total number of vendors, but they filled the parking lot and the bulk of the park area at James Park in Downtown Shafter. While the City of Shafter is hosting the market, they're doing it with quite a bit of help, Jaclyn Allen heads Hens Roost, a group that holds a successful group of markets in Bakersfield. Allen said the main focus for the market, was ensuring that it showcases small businesses from Shafter.

"I felt like making sure that a really good portion of the Farmers' Market was built with individuals from Shafter or with strong ties with Shafter, only because Shafter is a unique little small town that really loves local," said Allen

With several weeks to go of the farmers market, both Allen and Franz want to see it succeed, so they're asking the community for help.

"Who do I need to know? Who do I need to meet? Come out here, see us, talk to us? There's kids out here who play instruments, maybe they want to come out and play? We want to foster that kind of community here, the 12 weeks we're here," said Allen.

