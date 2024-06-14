Shafter First Friday series set to kick off, provide opportunity for area businesses

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, the City of Shafter is hoping to create the place to be as it brings back its First Friday series featuring games, vendors, and local organizations.



David Franz, the City of Shafter's Community Services Director, said after a successful run of events last year, the city is looking to continue the momentum this summer with three First Friday events this year and five next year.

The event also provides an opportunity for community members to come together for fun, but also for local businesses to gain some exposure within their own community.

23ABC spoke with Eric and Vivian Aguilar who own 'The 5's Pizza & More' a pizza pop-up shop and catering business that started in Shafter in late-2023. Eric said as the city looks to maintain its momentum with the event series, he hopes the community brings its momentum to support.

You can find more information about the City of Shafter's summer events or The 5's Pizza & More, on their respective social media sites.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Shafter wants it to be the place to be on the first Friday of the month. I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter, the city of Shafter is bringing back its First Friday series which starts June 14th.

David Franz is the city’s Community Services Director who is helping spearhead the event series that’s kicking off this weekend, and he said after last year’s successful string of events they’re looking to keep the momentum rolling and bring back an event the community seemed to enjoy.

“I think last year they went really well, I think there was a lot of excitement about them. A lot of folks asking if they were coming back and so we’re just trying to carry that momentum forward. This year we’ve got three events and we’ve already got next year’s schedule, we’re going to do five next year,” said Franz.

While the event is a way for families and friends to spend time with one another, it also provides opportunity. First Friday is an opportunity for vendors and organizations, new and old, to introduce themselves to the community.

“After a while you get used to this heat,” said Eric Aguilar.

Eric Aguilar, his partner Vivian, and his two children make up The 5’s Pizza and More, a small pizza pop-up and catering business that they started in October of 2023.

“We started in the Gossamer Grove Community, selling to the neighbors, then we just started picking up business, and we started picking up pop-ups and events,” said Aguilar.

As the First Friday series picks up momentum this summer, Aguilar says he hopes the community will bring some of that momentum to small businesses that are setting up shop on Friday.

“It’s something that they are trying to blow up and it’s something that I’m trying to get big as well. So if it’s something that we could do together as a community, why not? That’s something that means a lot to me,” said Aguilar. “It’s something that could be great if we could work together as a community to pick up all of the local businesses.”

There will be a mishmash of organizations from both Shafter and around Kern County at Shafter’s First Friday event on the 14th. To learn more about the event or the 5’s pizza, you can find those links in this story on our website.. In Shafter, I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

