Shafter kicks off Cinco de Mayo celebration with parade, drawing hundreds downtown

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Shafter Saturday for the kickoff of the Cinco de Mayo celebration, an annual event that many attendees say has become a family tradition.

The parade was organized by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo Committee, which spent the past 6 months preparing for the event.

Angel Jimenez, a committee member, said the turnout reflected what makes the celebration special.

"It was great to have all the people out here and enjoy the culture, enjoy the music. It's always amazing, amazing to see all these people out here," Jimenez said.

After more than 30 years, Jimenez said the committee still finds ways to surprise guests. This year, the event featured a banda from Mexico for the first time.

"The first time ever to have a Banda from Mexico representing Mexican culture here at our event in the chapter. So we were very proud and very fortunate to have them here Banda Arenal," Jimenez said.

Brianda Gonzalez, who grew up in Shafter and once volunteered with the parade, now attends the celebration with her own children.

"Growing up, out of high school, I used to help with the parade and do all the parade lineup," Gonzalez said. "Really nice to bring my kids and get to enjoy it seeing the looks on their faces, excited, especially when those horses go by dancing, they just love seeing that."

The event offers something for every member of the family, from the parade in downtown Shafter to a carnival at Mannel Park.

Young attendees Jaylene Jimenez and Navian Jimenez shared their favorite parts of the celebration.

"I think my favorite part is probably the bands and the horses just because the way the music plays. I like the music." Jaylene Jimenez said.

"I like the parades very much. especially the low riders it's really cool and the music. It's just really cool." Navian Jimenez said.

The celebration continues through Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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