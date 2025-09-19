Shafter launches downtown facade grant program to beautify commercial buildings

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Shafter has launched a new downtown facade grant program offering up to $10,000 to help business owners improve their storefronts and beautify the downtown area.

The Downtown Facade Grant Program provides 50% reimbursement of eligible expenses, up to $10,000, for businesses located within the triangle formed by Shafter Avenue, Central Valley Highway, and Lerdo Highway. The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

"On the first day that it was available, we had two people take out applications, and one actually returned the application," said David Franz, Shafter's Community Service Director.

The grant requires improvements that are visible from the public right-of-way and enhance the appearance of downtown streets.

"It needs to be something that actually is visible from the public right away is going to improve the look of the downtown street," Franz said.

Local businesses are already showing interest in the program. Tom Rodriguez, co-owner of Deluxe Barber Shop on Central Avenue, plans to apply for the grant to update the exterior of the building, while still maintaining its interior character.

Deluxe Barber Shop has operated for close to 100 years, with interior fixtures including chairs, benches and mirrors dating back to the 1940s.

"When I became a barber here, I felt that if I kept what was going on through the years going the business would still be successful," Rodriguez said.

While maintaining the shop's vintage appeal, Rodriguez said he sees value in modernizing the exterior.

"We're going to end up putting a new awning on the front. And it's — it'll be a little more modern than the old school," Rodriguez said. "We're going to end up trying to put some lighting up on the roof of the building or the ceiling of the building, to get some more exposure from the street."

The grant is exclusively available to businesses in downtown Shafter. More information is available on the city of Shafter's website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

