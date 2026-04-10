Shafter leaders highlight economic growth and community strength at State of the City address

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — City of Shafter leaders highlighted economic growth, new housing, and community strength during Thursday night's State of the City address.

Before the event at the Shafter Veterans Hall, city officials described the state of the city as exciting, growing, and prosperous.

Kamal Siada, the city’s economic development director, pointed to continued economic growth driven by new stores, updates to logistics centers with new rail line capabilities, and the agricultural sector.

"What we want to do is build on that, but be a lot more intentional about the future, and that is becoming more focused on what industries we bring to the city, those industries that create quality jobs, bring innovation," Siada said.

Dennis Fidler, the city’s chief building official, noted that the last year was the busiest on record for Shafter.

"We built more than 450 homes. We have more than 2 million square feet of logistics underway currently, and another piece of that is managing in an institutional way of making sure that growth is right, to make sure we stay close-knitted," Fidler said.

The city continues to expand within its nearly 40 square miles, which feature 156 miles of road, 98 miles of sewer line, and 141 miles of water lines. However, Shafter Mayor Chad Givens focused his remarks on the residents who make up the city.

"Shafter is full of amazing people. That's our greatest asset. When it's all said and done, we can have all the businesses and all the incredible toys in the world, but our people is the best thing that we have. Shafter, honestly, is known for the fact that if someone's hurting or in need, people pull together. People have always come alongside one another to support each other," Givens said.

The address technically served as a special city council meeting due to the number of members in attendance. The next regular city council meeting for the city of Shafter is scheduled for April 21.

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