Shafter police department adds motorcycle unit to address rising traffic concerns

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Shafter Police Department has launched its first motorcycle unit, aimed at improving traffic safety as the city's growing population brings more vehicles, and more accidents, to local roads.

Police Chief Randy Milligan pitched the new unit to Shafter City Council in October 2025, using funds already allocated to the department to limit the financial impact on residents.

Milligan, who spent 25 years with the department, said Shafter's continued growth has led to more people on the road and more accidents, driving his push for a more mobile unit focused on safer driving.

"The primary associated factor to those collisions is unsafe speed," said Milligan. "I researched it, and it is a proven tool for traffic enforcement. The motors are not only here to write people tickets, they're here to educate."

On June 4th, the city rolled out the unit with Officer Max Taylor, a 15-year California Highway Patrol veteran who joined Shafter PD to lead the new program. Taylor said his experience has shown him the worst outcomes of vehicle accidents, and while writing tickets is part of the job, safety is the priority.

"I don't want to have a negative contact with people. I want to educate people and tell them to slow down, and that in itself will keep collisions at bay," Taylor said.

Community reaction has been mixed. In a Shafter Community Facebook page, resident Adela Garcia voiced opposition to the investment.

"I think our city leaders are investing money into things that are not important to our small community, like cameras on the streets and motorcycle cops. We don't need that crap. We are a small city," Garcia said.

Others expressed support. Shafter resident Jeffrey Dunn said he welcomes the addition.

"I think it's a good thing. Motorcycles are a lot more maneuverable, and they can get to a scene faster, get through traffic faster," Dunn said.

Milligan noted that Taylor is currently the only officer assigned to the motor unit, with 2 more officers in training.

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