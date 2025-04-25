Shafter Police Department unveils new body cameras

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — One of the first requests by new Shafter Chief of Police Randy Milligan has hit the streets in Shafter: body-worn cameras.



The department activated the cameras earlier this week, and officers were excited to have them and have been using them regularly. However, Shafter Police Lieutenant Josh Stephens noted there's likely going to be some hiccups as they continue to implement the procedures.

Community feedback is positive, with residents emphasizing accountability and evidence collection.

Officers will activate cameras during all public interactions, including traffic stops.

The body camera program, which includes all services like replacements and upgrades, will cost the city approximately $3.66 million spread over a 10-year period.

The Shafter Police Department recently received a new upgrade. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. The upgrade is physically not as big as the e-bike program or the drone program, but for some, the new addition of body cameras is just as, if not more, important.

According to Lieutenant Josh Stephens with the department, the tech came at the request of new Police Chief Randy Milligan and was overall well-received by staff in the department.

"All in all, very positive. We have a very, very young group of officers that were very technologically savvy, and overwhelmingly, the response was positive. They wanted the body cameras."

The body cameras were approved at city council back in December of 2024, will cost the city $3.66 million dollars over ten years, and were installed earlier this month, adding Shafter to the list of agencies that will utilize this technology like the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Arvin Police Department to name a few. But given Shafter PD has only officially been using these for a few days, Stephens said there might be a few hiccups along the way, but that's standard when implementing new gear and protocols.

"Everybody's trained and rolled out however, we do anticipate growing pains anytime you implement a department wide new program, we understand there's going to be growing pains, there's going to be hiccups, there's going to be changes that need to be made to the program as we implement it, and we're flexible in that, and make changes as need be."

So, what does the community think? Of the short handful of people that we spoke to, they believe it's a good idea.

"I think it's a good idea, because when it comes to evidence and things like that it helps a lot," said Jose Garcia, Shafter Resident since 1965.

"I think it's good. Good accountability, good for them to show what they go through," said Daniel Herrera, Shafter Resident since 2020. "The camera always holds everyone accountable, especially when you're being filmed."

According to Stephens, Shafter Police Officers will be activating their body-worn cameras for every interaction with the public, for instance, traffic stops and investigations.

