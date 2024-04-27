Shafter Seniors, Cesar Chavez Nat'l Monument celebrate 'Community Day' with song and dance

KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, members of the Shafter Senior Center and the Cesar Chavez National Monument gathered to commemorate Chavez, and celebrate National Parks Week.



In early 2024, Erin Gates, the Superintendent for the monument site stumbled upon members of the Shafter Senior Center singing "Los Colores" in the Monument's garden. Shortly thereafter, she invited them back to celebrate again through song and dance during the National Park Services, 'National Parks Week'.

23ABC spoke to Guadalupe Barcenas and Belen Ramirez about why they felt it was important for them to come back and celebrate the occasion, and why Chavez's contributions to farmworkers should be recognized.

To learn more about the National Monument, be sure to check out the National Park Service's website. To learn more about Shafter Senior activities, be sure to chek out the Shafter Recreation and Parks District website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter Neighborhood reporter here in Keene we’re here at the Cesar Chavez National Monument.., and you might be wondering, “ Sam, why are you out there?” Let me show you:

The group performed “La Danza de los Viejitos," a traditional dance from the Mexican state of Michoacán as well as a variety of other dances.

Many of these seniors were farm workers when they were younger, with some working alongside Chavez in the Central Valley.

“For me it’s important to come and remember Cesar Chavez because I was with him a lot of the time when he was out and about and you know, he would ask me to go somewhere, we would go. And so now, that we’re here, it makes me feel good”

Belen Ramirez was one of the dancers on Friday, and recalled working alongside Chavez, helping organize workers..

Guadalupe Barcenas had a family member work alongside Chavez, and said there were plenty of positive changes spurred by him and his legacy should be remembered.

“What did Cesar Chavez give us? He helped us with unemployment, because of him we have unemployment because he worked so hard to get us those benefits that we currently have. Thanks to him, we're here today, we’re here in the fight and we’re moving forward.”

But this isn’t the first time the Golden Dancers have come to honor Chavez through song and dance. According to Erin Gates, superintendent of the monument, the group was there on their own a few months prior and sang “Los Colores” to commemorate the labor leader.

Gates said to be able to welcome them back to honor Chavez’s legacy was the honor.

“For them to give so much of their time and their energy, not just years ago, not just in effort to make farmworkers' lives better but that they have come here to celebrate this story, and they were willing to come back and celebrate again? That’s the honor.

To learn more about the Chavez Nat’l Monument or the Shafter Senior Center, be sure to check out this story on our website. In Shafter, I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter Neighborhood Reporter.

