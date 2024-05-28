Shafter, Wasco Cemeteries pay respects to lost veterans with Memorial Day ceremonies

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, both the Shafter and Wasco Cemeteries were joined by families and friends of veterans as they held Memorial Day ceremonies to honor and remember those who lost their lives in combat.



23ABC spoke with Robert Leon, who lost their brother-in-law in 2019, and Margarita Lopez-Tijerina, who lost her son several decades ago. Both noted they wish that both of their lost loved ones could be there today, but ultimately they're proud of their sacrifice for this country.

According to the Kern County Cemetery District, which covers the Shafter and Wasco cemeteries, there are over 1,450 Veterans buries in Shafter and over 800 Veterans buried in Wasco.

To learn more about the Kern County Cemetery District, that information can be found on the district's website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter.

For some, Monday is just another three-day weekend, for others it's a solemn day of remembrance and celebration of life.

This Memorial Day, families, friends, and community members gathered at both the Shafter and Wasco Cemeteries to honor service members who've passed.

In talking with some honoring their loved ones on Monday, they tell me of the hardship after losing someone dear to them while serving,

And now, It's a day of remembrance and celebration of their loved one's life.

"Memorial Day, back in the day just used to be a three-day weekend but now, now it's personal," said Robert Leon.

"I have a brother in law that passed, he served in the army, so now, it's personal," said Leon choking back tears. "It's a day to remember him, what he did for us."

"If he were here today, what would you say to him?" asked 23ABC.

"That we're proud of him," said Leon.

The event in Shafter featured speeches from members of Shafter and surrounding communities. Shafter Police Lieutenant Joshua Stevens is a 10-year Air Force vet and spoke to the crowd about the meaning behind Veterans Day. Brother Paul Hernandez from Free Will Baptist Church echoed a similar sentiment and gave a speech about the sacrifices made by those who gave their life in service.

While the pain of losing a loved one while they serve their country may fade, their memories still live on long after they are gone. Maragarita Lopez-Tijerina's son Jamie Lopez died during his service as a marine, but before his death, his daughter Jasmine Pacheco was born. Lopez-Tijerina knows in her heart that he would be happy to see what's become of his family today.

"He would have been real proud. There's a lot of things that I wish he would be here to enjoy it. My gosh," said Lopez-Tijerina. "He was a good son, and he would have been a good father, the way that he was."

