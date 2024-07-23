Shafter's Scoutmobile brings books, library feel to corners of community

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this Summer, the Shafter Library and Learning Center unveiled its ScoutMobile, a mobile library that will increase library access to community members throughout the area.



For the foreseeable future, members of the Shafter community can get part of the library experience without leaving their neighborhood, after the Shafter Library and Learning Center unveiled its ScoutMobile.

The mobile library will routinely make stops at La Colonia, Smith's Corner and North Shafter Park (at the corner of Highway 43 and Fresno Avenue) as well as appearances at various events like the City's Grand Re-Opening of the Shafter Skatepark.

Samantha Saldaña, the project lead for the ScoutMobile, said library users will be able to request books online or over the phone to be picked up at the stop closest to them. To find out when and where the ScoutMobile will be, library users can find that information on the Library and Learning Center's Facebook page or by calling them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you see a van parked on the side of the road, you might immediately think it's a food truck, but this van parked behind me isn't satisfying hunger, it's satisfying knowledge. I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter, the Shafter Library and Learning Center's Bookmobile is up and running and bringing books throughout the community.

The concept of the mobile library was and remains simple, use American Rescue Plan Act funds to secure the van, and use it to bring the library and its staff to people who might not be able to get to the physical library location.

Right now the scout mobile stops at La Colonia, Smith's Corner, and the future site of North Shafter Park, at the corner of Fresno Ave. and Highway 43, as well as various community events, like the Shafter Skatepark Grand Re-Opening.

Samantha Saldaña is the project lead for the Scoutmobile and said while they're just getting started and trying to find their groove with the community and a set schedule, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"They are loving it, at the park takeovers last week, people were really curious, like, 'What is this? What's going on?' Once I explained the project to them and what we're going to be able to offer at all of those locations, being able to check out books and doing all of these things they were shocked and surprised and excited that Shafter is providing that to them," said Saldaña.

When looking at the California Department of Education's School Dashboard for Richland School District, which monitors standardized testing scores across the state, no student groups met the state standard.

Part of Scoutmobile's mission to bring the library throughout Shafter and the surrounding area is to help increase literacy rates locally by making books increasingly accessible.

Currently, the scout mobile is making its stops in the morning until August 14th, but Saldaña said once kids go back to school, the schedule will likely shift towards the afternoon and evenings.

"It will likely change to afternoon and evening times just so we can target children after school and they can pass by and get some books where they're getting out of school."

And if you plan on heading out to the ScoutMobile and want to make sure they have the book you want? You can check it out online or by giving the library and learning center a call in the coming weeks.

To see where the ScoutMobile is going to be, you can check out the Shafter Library and Learning Center's Facebook page or give them a call at the number you see on your screen.

In Shafter, I'm Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter.

