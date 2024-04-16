String of vehicle break-ins in Shafter neighborhood prompts investigation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — On Sunday night, in the Gossamer Grove neighborhood, several vehicles were broken into. Shafter Police say the people breaking into the vehicles attempted to steal the vehicles but were unsuccessful.



Shafter Police Lieutenant Joshua Stephens said the vehicles targeted were Kias and Hyundais, and while there's not a true cause for concern, people with those vehicles should be cognizant.

James Vaughn was one of the people who had their car targeted on Sunday. He said he was shocked to see what had happened to his vehicle when he came out the next morning.

Lieutenant Stephens said the department received few calls from the area during the incidents and asked the community to reach out if they think something may be wrong in their neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Sam Hoyle, your Shafter neighborhood reporter overnight, the Gossamer Grove neighborhood experienced a rash of vehicle break-ins, sparking concerns online.

"Completely had no idea, I woke up super early, and I couldn't believe my eyes," said James Vaughn. "It's a real big bummer when you're in a rush for work and you come outside to that sight of the broken glass on the ground and realizing you can't even start your car to get to work."

Joshua Vaughn was one of the several people who had their cars broken into on Sunday night in the Gossamer Grove area.

23 ABC obtained Ring camera footage from someone who lives in the neighborhood that shows what appears to be two people running from a car with a protective alarm sounding off.

According to Lieutenant Joshua Stephens with the Shafter police department, several vehicles, both Kias and Hyundais were broken into on Sunday night, where according to Stephens, the suspects were planning on stealing the vehicles after breaking out windows on several occasions.

“I definitely think it's something for people to be cognizant of that those vehicles for whatever reason are targeted,” said Stephens. “Preventative measures are always the best, well-lit areas, making sure the vehicle is locked, making sure that there aren't valuables inside the vehicle that you can see from the outside. We tell people all the time, don't leave anything of value inside their vehicles. It just tends to make you a target for people who want to steal things.”

In talking with Lieutenant Stephens, he mentioned the department is making strides on the case, and they hope to have an update soon. In the meantime, Vaughn said many people in the neighborhood have been super helpful.

"As a community as a whole, I have really good neighbors. When I posted on our community Facebook page, a lot of people reached out to me and I'm just grateful for those people."

Stephens did say that during this incident very few calls were made to the police department. he said they would rather come out and have nothing come of it, than not get any calls and have an incident like Sunday's occur.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

