The Gossamer Condor: One of Shafter's claims to aviation fame

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, August 24, the Minter Field Air Museum board will pay homage to the historic Gossamer Condor flight with a banquet featuring members of the flight crew.



Minter Field Board Chair Ron Pierce says in his mind, the historic flight that took place in Shafter on August 23, 1977 is comparable to that of Orville and Wilbur Wright's Kitty Hawk decades before.

Pierce noted the event will feature a variety of presentations from various members associated with the flight and others, serving as a type of reunion for those that took part in the feat.

The event, while nearly sold out, does have a few tickets left and will take place at Hodel's in Bakersfield on August 24, more information can be found on the Minter Field Air Museum Facebook page.

