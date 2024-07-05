Three families affected by Lost Hills fire, community stepping up to collect donations

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, members of the Lost Hills Community Advisory Board set up shop in a Wonderful Company building to accept donations for three families affected by a fire that happened on July 3.



The donation drive ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday as CAB members food, toiletry, and monetary donations for the families.

Kern County Fire says the fire started at a house on Inyo Street at around 5 p.m. and destroyed three homes on Wednesday afternoon. Nobody was injured by the fire.

Rosario Velasquez, president of the Lost Hills Community Advisory Board, said immediately after she heard the news, her mind was on helping the families affected and began searching for ideas to help them start the healing process.

To learn how to help the families affected, you can contact the Lost Hills Community Advisory Board at 661-301-4344.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you live in Lost Hills, you've likely heard or seen video of the fire that ripped through three homes in town.

“When did you first learn about the fire and the families affected by it?” asked 23ABC.

“On the third. The day that it happened, a couple hours after,” said Rosario Velasquez, President of the Lost Hills Community Advisory Board.

“What was your immediate thought?” asked 23ABC.

“How can we help? How can we help these families?” said Velasquez.

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident, but the fire left the three families without a place to call their own.

Rosario Velasquez, the President of the Community Advisory Board said her hope was that members of Lost Hills and surrounding communities would step up to help the families in need.

“We hope that that community comes together and donates to be able to assist with any, obviously, costs that there's going to happen, and just be able to provide the basic needs for those families.”

If you'd like to learn how you can help these families, you can find the contact information for the Community Advisory Board here in Lost Hills, in the story on our website.

