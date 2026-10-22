Wasco community members protest reported ICE activity

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple reports of ICE enforcement and possible detainments have been posted throughout social media coming out of Wasco.

Community members gathered at Barker Park, holding signs and chanting a clear message: they do not want ICE in their community.

“What ICE is doing is wrong and nobody should be taken from stolen land I mean this land is already stolen,” said community member Edies Iturralde. “I mean they belong here nobody should be taken.”

The protest comes after Wasco residents took to social media Wednesday morning, sounding the alarm about reported ICE activity and detentions in their community.

Ring camera video sent to 23ABC appears to show ice officers detaining a man near 16th and Griffith.

When 23ABC went to the area, the car was still there, with one of its windows smashed.

Community members say, the videos have been heartbreaking.

“I have family members that are immigrants and it hurts when you see families losing their parents,” said Betty Meza. “I’ve been crying because it hurts seeing that these are people that are working out there, agricultural workers, and you’re getting them. Get criminals.”

Following reports, Wasco PD released a statement saying that they were aware of enforcement but were not told about it ahead of time.

“We don’t enforce federal law, there’s actually Senate Bill 54 that prohibits us from being involved in any ICE operations,” said Chief of Wasco Police Alecio Mora. “We are committed to the safety of our residents and we want to encourage them to keep calling us to report any crimes.”

As concerns continue, the Wasco Union Elementary School District is also trying to reassure families, saying it does not coordinate with ICE or share student information.

23ABC reached out to the Wasco Mayor for comment but have not received one as of news time. But community members do have a message for ICE, enough is enough.

“What you guys are doing is wrong you guys shouldn’t be tearing families apart,” said one community member.

Another added, “Vote for this to stop.”

As increased ICE activity continues to grow throughout Kern County, so does fear and uncertainty in our communities.

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