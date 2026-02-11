Wasco Elementary School Board extends superintendent's contract despite community opposition

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Brad Maberry's contract through the 2026-27 school year, despite vocal opposition from residents and teachers at Tuesday night's meeting.

The decision comes after the Wasco Elementary Teachers' Union raised concerns late last year about Maberry's handling of various situations within the district.

Several community members spoke during the public comment period, urging the board not to renew Maberry's contract. Among them was Lucio Rivera, a parent who said he felt compelled to speak after experiencing and hearing about the district's response to issues involving bullying, fighting, and misconduct.

"I would like to see transparency. I'd like to see somebody held accountable. I'd like plans set in place to make sure these situations don't happen again," Rivera said.

Despite the public opposition, the board voted to extend Maberry's contract for one year with a mandatory evaluation to be completed before the end of the calendar year.

"We voted to extend it for one year," Board President Ernie Sanchez announced to the waiting crowd.

The decision prompted immediate criticism from attendees, including current and former teachers who continued voicing their concerns after the vote.

"You chose to ignore us tonight. We had a serious letter of concern with Mr. Maberry. I now personally have a serious concern about our board," said Eddie Crane, president of the Wasco Elementary Teachers Association.

Board members acknowledged the difficulty of their decision. Trustee Luis Fernandez said they voted in what they believed was the district's best interest while following proper legal procedures.

"It was in the best interest of the district with – following all of the law and things that are in place," Fernandez said.

Maberry declined to comment on the contract extension following the meeting, saying he would address the matter at a later date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

