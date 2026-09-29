Wasco FFA students showcase animals, life skills at Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of FFA students and their animals gather at the Kern County Fairgrounds each year for the biggest show of the season. 23ABC got a chance to stop in with the Wasco FFA teams to learn how this season has gone and what they've learned throughout their time in FFA.

Wasco senior Destinty Vidal says the barn and working with animals is her happy place.

"I've always known that I wanted to be a veterinarian," she told 23ABC.

With that goal in mind, Vidal said jumping into FFA was a no-brainer.

"I've looked for like experiences that will help me reach that goal, and this is one of them that I believe would um contribute to all the effort I've put in so I decided to do this," she said.

Senior Victoria Perez is showing both pigs and chickens this year. While working with animals is one of the points of FFA, Perez said the soft skills students learn throughout their years in the program are invaluable as she looks to the future.

"I've learned to be a lot more responsible with my time," said Perez. "It's really helped me progress in my future because it's something that I see myself doing in the future, so it's just honestly overall taught me a lot and new lessons, new responsibilities, and better time management."

Wasco Ag Teacher Andrew Morales, a former FFA student himself, said those life lessons are what he tries to impart on his students.

"That responsibility was key, and it's made me into the person I am today, and honestly that's one thing I try to stress to them; the main thing is time management, responsibility, and then it's on you to decide if this project is gonna be good or not."

Animals will be on display throughout the remainder of the final week of the fair at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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