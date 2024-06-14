Wasco Free Will Baptist Church continues to help community with weekly food distribution in Downtown Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Every Saturday, the Wasco Free Will Baptist Church holds a food distribution for residents in need of assistance. The program helps about 90 families per week according to the Church.



Paul Hernandez, the Pastor's Assistant for Wasco Free Will Baptist Church, said the Church started doing weekly food distribution earlier this year in conjunction with the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

Hernandez said the program helps approximately 90 families or 350 people each week, and they continue to do it because members of the Church feel it's part of their responsibility to help the community.

The food distribution program runs every Saturday at the Church's location on Seventh Street in Wasco from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You ever seen an entire pallet full of cartons of eggs? How about 520 cartons of eggs, to be just a little bit more specific? I'm Sam Hoyle, your Wasco neighborhood reporter, that's what the Wasco Free Will Baptist Church has as part of their food distribution program that runs in coordination with CAPK that's running on Saturday from 9 am to noon.

In talking with Paul Hernandez, who works for the church here, he said that this program helps about 90 families a week, or about 350 people per week. And he noted one of the reasons why he and the church find it so important to do this is because they believe the onus is on them to help the community.

"The Lord is very clear that it's the church's obligation to take care of people, and when we do our part, we do our best to do that. We want to be known as a church who cares about people's physical needs as well as their spiritual needs, and that's why we do the what we do," said Hernandez. "So, it's important to me that we make sure that people in our community know that they have a place where they can go weekly now and get food if they need it."

Food Distribution through the Wasco Free Will Baptist Church and CAPK happens every Saturday right here on Seventh Street in downtown Wasco. The event runs from 9 am to noon. In Wasco, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood Reporter.

