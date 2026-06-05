Wasco High School breaks ground on new ag farm funded by bond measure passed in 2024

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Wasco High School is getting a new agricultural farm, funded by a bond measure Wasco voters passed in 2024, with construction slated for completion by the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The new farm will replace the school's existing ag facility, which Principal Russel Prado and ag teacher Andrew Morales say is in need of updates. One feature Morales is most excited about is a classroom built directly on the farm grounds.

"We have great facilities, but just stuff needs to be updated," said Morales. "One thing that excites me the most about this new school farm is gonna be the classroom that's gonna be on the actual, uh, farm grounds, um, because you get to learn in the classroom firsthand experience with the lecture, um, set the groundwork, and then you get to go out and actually do it."

Prado credited the community for making the project possible.

"Over a year ago, Wasco High School — we went out for a bond for a new farm and a gym and the community passed that bond," said Prado. "You have made our vision into a reality and our students are extremely excited about this, and our staff."

For students already in the ag program, the hands-on experience the farm provides has been a driving force in shaping their futures. Incoming senior Armando Barboza said the program has helped him find his direction.

"We get a hands-on experience with animals," said Barboza. "I really like how the whole program works around with kids' future education."

Barboza said he hopes to turn that passion into a career.

"The industry that interests me the most is lifestyle production for the fair, and I just wanna have my own business," Barboza said.

Incoming junior Ivette Garcia said the program opened her eyes to agriculture's broader impact.

"Going into that horticulture class learning about the plants and how agriculture affects our economy, our nation, like it got me interested and I wanna make a difference in agriculture," Garcia said.

Garcia said she is now considering a career path she had not previously explored.

"I'm planning to major in law, but I'm looking into agricultural law as well. That's something that interests me, helping the farmers and stuff, and just getting everything right in the agriculture industry," Garcia said.

The new farm is expected to be ready for students at the start of the 2027-28 school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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