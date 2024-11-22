Wasco High School football coach Chad Martinez resigns

Late Thursday evening, Wasco High School football coach Chad Martinez announced his resignation in a press release posted to the Wasco High Football Facebook page.

23ABC confirmed Martinez's resignation via text message on Thursday night.

In 2023, Martinez led the Tigers to their first Valley title in over a decade and their first state title game berth in school history. Across Martinez's tenure, the tigers never finished the regular season with a losing record.

Martinez finished with a record of 49 victories and 33 losses as the Tigers' head coach.

In the release, Martinez says he is proud of the record and achievements that he and his staff accomplished, including making the playoffs each year. He continues, "I shall remember my coaching time here fondly. It is with profound sadness that my time as a coach has come to an end."

Martinez's full release can be read below. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

WASCO HIGH FOOTBALL FACEBOOK PAGE Page one of Wasco High School football coach Chad Martinez's resignation letter

WASCO HIGH FOOTBALL FACEBOOK PAGE Page two of Wasco High School football coach Chad Martinez's resignation letter

