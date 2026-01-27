Wasco High School opens Tiger Wellness Center to help students

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Students at Wasco High School now have access to a comprehensive wellness resource designed to support their basic needs and mental health.

The Tiger Wellness Center provides students with mental health resources, clothing, food, and hygiene products at no cost. The center was established through a Kern Family Health Care grant and is open to all Wasco High School students in need.

"Over the past year, we've collected supplies. We've had staff donation days. We went and bought stuff with our grant money, and we just kind of made the room our own," said Allie Rios, a social science teacher and stripes coordinator at Wasco High School.

The center has already served 30 students since opening. Students can access resources either publicly or confidentially by simply asking for help.

One student who uses the center explained how it helps when family finances are stretched thin.

"Sometimes at home, yeah, we have some things, but then sometimes the budget gets, like, tight or we don't have enough to buy certain things. So that's how it really is at home. But when it's now something, I can reach out to Tiger Wellness Center, and I know they would be able to help me," the student said.

The anonymous nature of the center helps reduce stigma around asking for help, according to the student.

"It's very anonymous, and they really help us. And with a lot of resources, you can either, like I said, via email, or like, go to their classroom directly without anyone knowing," the student said.

Rios said community support has been crucial in establishing the center, and she hopes to create a lasting cycle of giving back.

"Long term, the goal is that students that are serviced here can get the things that they need, and then down the road, when they're able to, just give back and, you know, pay it forward to somebody else. And that's the main thing that we communicate. Just do what you can when you can," Rios said.

The school is hosting a donation drive called "Spread the Love" on Valentine's Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents from Wasco and surrounding areas can donate items to support the center by visiting the campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

