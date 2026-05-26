Wasco Memorial Day ceremony honors local veterans with flags, roll call

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — More than 100 people gathered at Wasco Memorial Park on Monday to pay tribute to those who served in the U.S. Military during a Memorial Day ceremony.

The park was adorned with hundreds of flags signifying those who served, as the ceremony took place in the mid-morning sun.

Retired Military Chaplain Mark Lynch emceed the event and noted that organizers continue to conduct a roll call for service members buried in Wasco and elsewhere, so that even if no one is present to remember them specifically, their name and sacrifice are never forgotten.

One speaker at the ceremony spoke to the importance of honoring those who served.

"It's important that we keep on the legacy of the men and women that have served this country. Too many people take it, take it for granted that the freedoms that we have are just there. The freedoms that we have are because of people that have given their lives," said Lynch

Following the ceremony, two families shared why they came out to honor their loved ones.

Patrick Provencio was there to honor his father, who served in the Korean War, and his uncle, who served during World War II. Both are buried in Wasco. Though Provencio said he did not know his uncle well, he thinks back on his father fondly and was grateful to see the crowd gathered on Monday.

"Makes me feel proud. People actually come out to honor their past military members," said Provencio.

Ellen and Javier Medina were also at the ceremony to honor Javier's father, who served in the Navy during World War II. Javier said he still draws on his father's teachings and passes that wisdom to his own grandchildren.

"I remember as a kid he used to take care of me and show me how to do things, show me how to work, and all this, so it stays in my mind. I tell my grandkids about what he used to do, how he grew up. I try to bring them out here once in a while," said Medina.

For those who were unable to attend Monday's ceremony, Wasco Memorial Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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