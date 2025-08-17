Wasco Police Activities League builds trust through boxing program

The Wasco Police Activities League (PAL) is using boxing to connect with local youth, but the program's goals extend far beyond the ring. The initiative aims to build trust between law enforcement and the community while providing a safe space for kids to grow.

In April, the City of Wasco celebrated the opening of their new PAL Program Building, complete with a boxing ring, workout equipment, and other amenities. In just a few months, the program has seen significant growth in attendance with kids from the community participating Monday through Thursday afternoons.

"We're seeing anywhere between 20 and 25, we started with seven on the first day. The very next day, we tripled that number," said Assistant Police Chief Alecio Mora.

For Wasco High Senior Angel Raya, the program represents an opportunity he wishes had been available when he was younger. He hopes more local kids will take advantage of what PAL offers.

"I'm about to reach adulthood, and then I wish I could go back to being 12 years old, not worrying about like getting a job or going to college. And that's what I'd tell them, break out your shell and just experience things," Raya said.

Mora emphasized that the program's future depends on community involvement, with volunteers being essential to its continued growth and expanded offerings.

"We don't have a big facility, but there's ways we can work around that, right? I'd like to see those that come in, age out of the program, come back as coaches and give back to the community," Mora said.

Ricardo Samarripas, born and raised in Wasco, represents exactly what Mora hopes to see more of. Samarripas participated in the Sheriff's Activities League when the Kern County Sheriff's Office patrolled Wasco. Now working as a CDCR Officer, he volunteers his time as a coach for the Wasco PAL program.

"I was part of the explorers. So Kern County Sheriff's explorers, pretty much is just like a basic training, in case you want to go to the academy later on. So officer, I did right along with told me about this, and then I love sport, so it just kind of naturally, just drew to me," Samarripas said.

When Samarripas heard the PAL program was returning under Wasco PD management, he was eager to get involved.

"Ecstatic. I was like, Heck yeah, I want to do that, because it brought me so much joy and stability and just structure in my life. So that's what I want to do for these kids, is get them off the street, have them here, work out and pretty much fight it in the ring, fight in the ring, and not fight out there," Samarripas said.

For more information on the Wasco Police PAL program, contact the City of Wasco or visit their website.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

