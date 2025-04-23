Wasco Police celebrates one-year anniversary, PAL building completion

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, Wasco city staff and community members celebrated the one-year anniversary since the department was activated, and the completion of the department's PAL building.



Assistant Chief Alecio Mora emphasizes building trust and community connections through the Police Activities League

The PAL program aims to provide a safe space for kids after school and foster relationships with law enforcement.

The program will not start immediately, the department says it still has some things to work on before they can welcome in Wasco kids.

Residents report improved public safety and a more positive community atmosphere since the Department's establishment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's another milestone for Wasco PD as they celebrate their one-year anniversary on the day that they hold their ribbon cutting for the Police Activities League building. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, talking with city manager Scott Hurlbert, this has been something on Wasco PD's mind since before they even started.

"It's a generational change that we're taking on here. And to be, you know, to brag a little bit, I think we're ahead of schedule as far as building trust with the community at large, which we're getting called where we weren't before."

According to Assistant Police Chief Alecio Mora, the hope behind bringing a Police Activities League to Wasco is to continue building the department's relationship with the community, both young and old, a goal that the department and staff have worked on continuously throughout the last year.

"This building is going to do a lot more than us showing up to work. We're going to be able to network with kids. We're going to connect with them. We're gonna trade ideas, and our ultimate goal is to gain their trust. That's the only way this can work. We have to be able to work together and trust each other."

Following the ceremony, we spoke with a handful of Wasco residents who said they've seen a significant change for the better regarding public safety since the police department went active just over a year ago.

"When you first heard about the Wasco Police Department, what were your thoughts?" asked 23ABC.

"I was kind of iffy about it at first, but it's been great overall," said Wasco Resident Sal Gutierrez.

"What changes have you noticed over the last year?"

"If there's emergencies, they'll show up, they're able to show up."

Looking at the PAL program, it's not quite ready just yet. Assistant Chief Mora says there are a few things left to iron out ahead of the program, but soon enough, there will be a place for kids in Wasco to go to after school.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

